Charges re-filed against St. Louis man accused in hit-and-run crash that killed woman
ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday re-filed charges against a St. Louis man accused of triggering a fatal crash by running a stop sign in 2018.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office re-filed the charges four days after dropping them.

Darren J. Alexander Jr. is once again facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The Circuit Attorney's Office had dismissed charges with a memo saying simply that the "state elects not to proceed." An office spokeswoman did not comment Monday and could not be immediately reached by email Tuesday.

Darren Alexander Jr., charges dismissed

Darren Alexander Jr., of St. Louis, was charged after a fatal hit-and-run crash June 8, 2018, that killed Catherine Ahrens, 68. The charges were dismissed before the city prosecutor's office re-filed them days later.

Charging documents say Alexander, now 28, ran a stop sign in a 2001 BMW at Meramec Street and South Compton Avenue on June 8, 2018, and crashed into a Ford Taurus. Catherine Ahrens, 68, of the 4700 block of Michigan Avenue, was a passenger in that car and died at the scene.

Ahrens was the mother of three and the grandmother of five.

The driver of the Taurus, Ronald Jackson, then 58, suffered broken ribs and a punctured liver but survived.



Sports