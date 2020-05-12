Charges re-filed against St. Louis man accused in hit-and-run crash that killed woman

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday re-filed charges against a St. Louis man accused of triggering a fatal crash by running a stop sign in 2018.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office re-filed the charges four days after dropping them.

Darren J. Alexander Jr. is once again facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.