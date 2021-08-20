 Skip to main content
Charges refused in Greater Ville homicide after claim of self-defense, police say
Charges refused in Greater Ville homicide after claim of self-defense, police say

Stephon Cochran

Stephon Cochran. Photo courtesy of the Cochran family.

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Friday with refusal of charges

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors declined to charge a woman arrested Friday morning for shooting and killing a man in the Greater Ville neighborhood because of a self-defense claim, St. Louis police said.

Police on Friday applied for warrants for first-degree murder and armed criminal action connected to the death of 38-year-old Stephon Cochran.

Cochran was found dead about 1:50 a.m. Friday in his home in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue, near North Newstead Avenue.

Police were called to the home for a shooting and found Cochran dead. 

Police said the woman was taken into custody on scene without incident, but  have not released any other details about the self-defense claim. 

Cochran's sister, Kayla Cochran, told the Post-Dispatch Friday that she and Cochran's mother were angered by prosecutors' decision not to file charges in the case.

"He didn't deserve this," Kayla Cochran said.

