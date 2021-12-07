Charges sought against 'person of interest' in connection to MetroBus shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Charges are being sought against a man taken into custody Monday night in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a MetroBus driver, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced.
The man is facing one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing in St. Louis County, Major Case Squad officials said Tuesday night in a statement.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges in relation to the person taken into custody by Major Case Squad Detectives yesterday evening at Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive; investigation into the assault is continuing.— MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) December 8, 2021
The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man until charges can be confirmed.
The man was said to be a "person of interest" in the case when he was taken into custody Monday night at Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive in Pine Lawn. Police had surrounded a Chrysler PT cruiser that matched the description of a vehicle being sought in relation to two incidents Friday night involving MetroBuses.
Jonathan Cobb was driving the 3811 bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area around 7:10 p.m. Friday when a person fired through a window from outside the bus, hitting Cobb in the head, said Lt. Tim Burger, an investigator with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
Roughly 10 minutes earlier, someone shot through the driver’s side window of another MetroBus about 5 miles away near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley. That bus driver was not hit, but a passenger was struck by debris, Burger said.
Cobb, a MetroBus driver for about nine years who is also a DJ, was left in critical condition as a result of the shooting, police said Monday.
Officials with Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro train and bus operations, pledged over the weekend that security would be beefed up across the MetroBus system, including the addition of private security patrols and an enhanced police presence.
Anyone with information about Cobb’s shooting can call the Major Case Squad at 314-522-3811 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. offered a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.