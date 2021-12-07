Charges sought against 'person of interest' in connection to MetroBus shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Charges are being sought against a man taken into custody Monday night in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a MetroBus driver, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced.

The man is facing one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing in St. Louis County, Major Case Squad officials said Tuesday night in a statement.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man until charges can be confirmed.

The man was said to be a "person of interest" in the case when he was taken into custody Monday night at Jennings Station Road near Greyling Drive in Pine Lawn. Police had surrounded a Chrysler PT cruiser that matched the description of a vehicle being sought in relation to two incidents Friday night involving MetroBuses.