Charges: St. Louis man starved young girls, forced restrictive diets

ST. LOUIS — A 36-year-old man faces charges after police say he forced two girls, ages 9 and 11, to restrict their eating so much that they became malnourished.
Nicholas R. Pierce, of the 3600 block of Marquette Avenue, was charged Monday with two counts of child abuse or neglect.
The girls were found July 31 and taken to Cardinal Glennon Hospital, where they were diagnosed as being severely malnourished. Police said the girls were forced on various restrictive diets, including a "pea diet" where they were given two cans of peas as food each day, and a "granola diet" where they were given just two granola bars.
Both girls said there were times when they'd go one or two days without food, and would be punished if they stole food. Pierce and his girlfriend also ate in front of the girls and only give them scraps, court documents said.
Both children were placed in state custody, according to court documents.
Pierce was ordered to be held without bond.
