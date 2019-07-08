ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with giving alcohol to a 12-year-old neighbor and raping her.
Darren D. Edwards, 32, of the 1800 block of Biddle Street, was charged July 3 with first-degree rape and kidnapping.
On June 20, Edwards was at a friend's home nearby on Bryant Street when he forced a 12-year-old girl to drink alcohol, the charges said. She fell on a porch as she tried to leave, but Edwards picked her up, carried her to a car and raped her.
Edwards has previous convictions in St. Louis of motor vehicle tampering, drug dealing and domestic assault, court records say. A judge set Edwards' bail at $65,000.
A jail photo of Edwards was not immediately available Monday.