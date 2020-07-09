Charges: St. Peters police standoff follows discovery of parents passed out with toddler roaming home

ST. PETERS — A St. Peters man has pleaded not guilty to multiple assault charges alleging that he pointed a pellet gun at officers when authorities found him and a woman passed out at home with their 2-year-old child at the front door.

Peter X. Zoubek, 44, of the first block of West Sunny Wood Court, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to charges of first-degree assault, domestic assault, child endangerment and armed criminal action.

Charges say that on July 3, police and child services went to Zoubek's home and found a 2-year-old roaming the house naked while Zoubek and the child's mother were passed out inside.

"Multiple attempts to wake the parents were unsuccessful. It was only after the child unlocked the storm door and the father awoke that officers were able to get into the home," St. Peters officer Jason Gray wrote in a probable-cause statement.