Charges: St. Peters police standoff follows discovery of parents passed out with toddler roaming home

ST. PETERS — A St. Peters man has pleaded not guilty to multiple assault charges alleging that he pointed a pellet gun at officers when authorities found him and a woman passed out at home with their 2-year-old child at the front door.
Peter X. Zoubek, 44, of the first block of West Sunny Wood Court, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to charges of first-degree assault, domestic assault, child endangerment and armed criminal action.
Charges say that on July 3, police and child services went to Zoubek's home and found a 2-year-old roaming the house naked while Zoubek and the child's mother were passed out inside.
"Multiple attempts to wake the parents were unsuccessful. It was only after the child unlocked the storm door and the father awoke that officers were able to get into the home," St. Peters officer Jason Gray wrote in a probable-cause statement.
While authorities were at the home, Zoubek retrieved a black handgun that police only later determined was actually a pellet gun, charges say. Zoubek pointed it at officers and a child services worker across the street as they were helping his 2-year-old. Zoubek exited the home during a standoff and pointed the pistol at police, stating he was going to shoot police, before he ran back inside the house. He later ran out again and "attempted to ambush me by sneaking up through the side yard of the home," Gray said.
Zoubek again pointed the gun at officers in the backyard, but he eventually dropped the gun and ran back inside the home a second time, charges said. Moments later, he emerged through the front door with his arms behind his head. Police said Zoubek tried to pull away while being arrested, prompting him to be "forcibly taken to the ground."
Charges are pending against the child's mother, a department spokeswoman said. Doss attributed the officers' decision not to shoot Zoubek to their experience and "considerable amount of training."
A judge set Zoubek's bail at $50,000 cash. He did not yet have a lawyer, according to court records.
