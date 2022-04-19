Charges: Texas man tortured 13-year-old Shih Tzu in St. Charles, has history of animal abuse

ST. CHARLES — A Texas man pet-sitting for his girlfriend's parents in St. Charles last month was charged Monday with torturing a 13-year-old Shih Tzu by beating him nearly to death.

Lucas J. Patterson, 27, of League City, Texas, was charged with one felony count of animal abuse.

Patterson on March 23 "brutalized and torturted" a 13-year-old, 10-pound Shih-Tzu named Baxter that belonged to his girlfriend's parents, authorities said. Patterson had been helping his girlfriend watch her mother and stepfather's two dogs at their home in New Town St. Charles while the parents were vacationing in Florida.

When Patterson's girlfriend brought Baxter for medical treatment, the dog was suffering from head trauma, severe swelling, bleeding of its left eye, bruising, broken ribs, spinal dislocation and multiple teeth "busted out," charges said. Baxter could not walk without help.

The couple's other dog, Bella, a collie-poodle mix, had disappeared and "is presumed dead and disposed of due to evidence at the scene," charges said. Patterson's girlfriend told authorities Patterson had beaten her own poodle mix, Avery, to death in November at her apartment in St. Louis. Charges said St. Louis police are investigating that incident.

The girlfriend's mother reported that when she returned home from vacation March 25, their floors had been "thoroughly cleaned, furniture was shifted, her mop was wet from recent use, and she found beach towels freshly laundered."

"Patterson purposely and intentionally caused injury and suffering to Baxter," St. Charles police Officer Karen Meiser wrote in a probable cause statement. "Patterson's depraved and heinous actions alone show him to be a grave danger to society, and most certainly to any animal he is left alone with."

According St. Charles Animal Control records provided to police, Patterson said he punched Avery and Baxter because they bit him. But police said in charges that "there is no documentation of the bites." Patterson has also "been involved in the suspicious death" of an adult cat, Aly, on Jan. 10 and the broken leg of a kitten named Penny on March 15, charges said.

St. Charles police arrested Patterson on Monday. Police said Patterson is a truck driver who drives back and forth between his parents' home in Texas and his girlfriend's home in St. Louis. A judge set his bail at $30,000, cash only. He did not yet have a lawyer to represent him.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.