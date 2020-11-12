Charity boxing event Guns 'N Hoses postponed due to COVID-19

Terrence Ruffin of St. Louis Police Department lands a punch on Andrew Palmer of West County EMS and Fire Protection during the Guns 'N Hoses boxing event on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt,
tstolt@post-dispatch.com
Troy Stolt
ST. LOUIS — Guns 'N Hoses, the annual boxing fundraiser that pits firefighters against police officers, has been postponed due to COVID-19, organizers announced Thursday.
The event, in its 34th year, was scheduled for Nov. 25. It will now be held sometime next year, although a date hasn't been announced.
“The health and welfare of all of our fighters, sponsors, as well as our event staff, are our highest priority,” David Stokes said in a statement. He is president of Grey Eagle Distributors.
The boxing charity event, also known as the St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown, is a Thanksgiving Eve tradition that raises money for The Backstoppers, Inc. in support of families of fallen first responders who died in the line of duty.
Stokes said organizers have been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak for the past few weeks before making the decision. A news release from the group cited the recent surge in cases and pending limitations on the number of people who can gather.
Video: Firefighters and police square off at the Enterprise Center for Guns 'N Hoses
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.