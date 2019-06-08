ST. LOUIS — A Charlack man stole a gun from an acquaintance's car in St. Louis, then posted pictures of himself with that gun on Facebook, federal charges claim.
The Masterpiece Arms 9mm pistol and its 30-round magazine were stolen May 17 from a Mercedes parked at a St. Louis business, charging documents say.
Markalo Alexander, 27, had commented on the gun before, and after the theft, his acquaintance reviewed surveillance video and saw Alexander park his car next to the Mercedes and break in, charges say.
The gun's owner checked Facebook, where he spotted a picture that Alexander had posted of himself with the stolen gun, charging documents say.
On May 30, police raided Alexander's home and found the Master Piece Arms gun, another stolen gun, a ski mask and what appeared to be cocaine and fentanyl, the charges say.
Alexander was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm and indicted on two gun charges and two drug charges Thursday. He faces similar charges in St. Louis Circuit Court related to the incident.
His lawyer did not return an email seeking comment Friday.