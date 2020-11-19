Charlack man charged with statutory sodomy and child molestation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 72-year-old Charlack man was charged Thursday with having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Carl Carlton, of the 8700 block of Olden Avenue, was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation.

Charges say the girl reported to authorities that Carlton performed sex acts on her in June in St. Louis County and that Carlton later admitted to the allegations.

Carlton was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He had no lawyer, according to court documents.

