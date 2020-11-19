 Skip to main content
Charlack man charged with statutory sodomy and child molestation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 72-year-old Charlack man was charged Thursday with having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Carl Carlton, of the 8700 block of Olden Avenue, was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation.

Charges say the girl reported to authorities that Carlton performed sex acts on her in June in St. Louis County and that Carlton later admitted to the allegations.

Carlton was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He had no lawyer, according to court documents.

Carl Carlton

Carl Carlton of Charlack was charged Nov. 19, 2020, with statutory sodomy and child molestation.
Sports