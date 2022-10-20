Chess grandmaster sues in St. Louis for $100M over cheating allegations

ST. LOUIS — Hans Moke Niemann, a 19-year-old chess grandmaster, says a cheating scandal that has rocked the chess world was the result of an orchestrated smear campaign by a man dubbed the "King of Chess," an online chess behemoth and another American chess grandmaster.

Niemann's suit, filed in St. Louis federal court, is seeking $100 million in damages because, it says, his career has been ruined by fellow grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com and American grandmaster and streamer Hikaru Nakamura.

"He brings this action to recover from the devastating damages that defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career and life by egregiously defaming him and unlawfully colluding to blacklist him from the profession to which he has dedicated his life," the suit says.

The legal action is the latest move in a monthslong controversy that followed Niemann's shocking victory over Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, ending Carlsen's 53-game unbeaten streak. Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating and withdrew from the tournament. The Wall Street Journal later reported the details of a Chess.com investigation that suggested Niemann cheated in more than 100 online games.

Attorneys Nima Mohebbi and Jamie Wine of Latham & Watkins LLP, who represent Chess.com, said in a statement they were "saddened" by the filing.

"There is no merit to Hans’ allegations, and Chess.com looks forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players," they said.

Representatives for Carlsen and Nakamura did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The controversy started on Sept. 4 when Niemann beat Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup. The victory was shocking to many, especially because Carlsen had a perceived advantage: He was playing with the white pieces, which make the first move.

The loss broke the 31-year-old Carlsen's world-record unbeaten streak and, the lawsuit alleges, caused him to snap.

"Carlsen viciously and maliciously retaliated against Niemann by falsely accusing Niemann, without any evidence, of somehow cheating during their in-person game and demanding the organizers of the Sinquefield Cup immediately disqualify Niemann," the suit says.

Niemann continued in the tournament, and Carlsen withdrew. Accusations immediately began surfacing that Niemann had cheated.

Chess.com, the world’s largest chess site that hosts online games and features streamed games with professional players, then banned Niemann and forbade him from participating in any events, the suit says. Nakamura also started making accusations during livestreams on Chess.com, claiming there was "zero doubt" about why Carlsen withdrew from the tournament.

Niemann said unequivocally that he didn't cheat in his game at the Sinquefield Cup. However, he admitted that when he was 12 and 16 years old, he had cheated in online chess games. He called it the worst mistake of his life, the suit says.

Then, on Sept. 8, Chess.com's Chief Chess Officer Danny Rensch issued a statement saying they had "detailed evidence ... regarding the amount and seriousness of his cheating on Chess.com."

The internet then exploded with theories about how Niemann cheated at an in-person game. Even Elon Musk weighed in on Twitter with a theory that he'd used a remote-controlled vibrating sex toy to receive messages about next moves.

On Sept. 19, the two men were set to play again, but Carlsen made one move and then withdrew. In an interview, he later said "people can draw their own conclusions, and they certainly, certainly have," the suit said.

Carlsen issued a statement one week later saying "Niemann has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted."

"I don't want to play against people that have cheated repeatedly in the past, because I don't know what they are capable of doing in the future," he said.

Still, the Sinquefield Cup's chief arbiter maintained that there had been no cheating, and other experts weighed in to say there was no statistical evidence Niemann cheated, according to the lawsuit.

On Oct. 5, the Wall Street Journal released the findings of a Chess.com report that found Niemann had cheated in prize events, at least 25 streamed games and more than 100 rated games on the website.

The lawsuit alleges Chess.com "maliciously leaked" the report to the Journal in an attempt by Chess.com, which had recently announced plans to buy Carlsen's "Play Magnus" app for $83 million, to defame Niemann and ruin his reputation.

Since the accusations surfaced, chess players have refused to play Niemann and prestigious tournaments have refused him entry, the lawsuit says, costing him up to tens of thousands of dollars in appearance fees and winnings, ruining his burgeoning career.

"In fact, Niemann cannot even obtain employment as a chess teacher at a reputable school now that his reputation has been destroyed by defendants' lies," the suit says.

A hearing has not yet been set in the case.