Updated at 7:15 p.m. Sunday with identification of the victim and other details.
The 7-year-old girl who drowned Saturday after a car she was in went into a pond near Marthasville has been identified as Safa Alkhirafi, of Chesterfield.
About 4:45 p.m., rescuers responded to the pond off Orchard Lane in Warren County for a submerged vehicle that held a mother and her three children, authorities said. Two of the children made it to shore with help from rescuers.
Reem Alkhirafi, 30, the driver and victim's mother, had her vision obscured by dust from the gravel road, causing the car to leave the roadway, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Jeff Backhaus, chief of the Marthasville Volunteer Fire Department, said a group of his emergency responders arrived within a few minutes of the call. They'd been suited up at the station to go to a tractor pull event nearby.
“It's heartbreaking when you pull up and you have people in the water and everyone is screaming that there are people trapped in the car yet,” he said.
He said firemen felt helpless that they couldn't get into the car in time. Originally, they didn't know how many people were trapped. A dive team later found the car, a 2004 Kia Spectra, in about 15 feet of water.