CHESTERFIELD — The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office issued a warrant for a Chesterfield man Friday, accusing him of firing shots at law enforcement officers who were outside his home Thursday evening.
Ryan Miano, 44, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest after his six-hour standoff with authorities, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.
On Thursday, police were called to Miano's home in the 1500 block of Walpole Drive around 7:30 p.m. after he reportedly got into a heated argument over an inheritance, according to Chesterfield police Lt. Christopher Connelly.
Connelly said 15 minutes after Chesterfield police and SWAT team members arrived, Miano fired shots at officers, but no one was hit.
No officers fired back. They instead used tear gas and a number of other tactics to get Miano out of the house and succeeded about 1:45 a.m., Connelly said.
The person with whom Miano was arguing was the only other person in the home but left after police arrived.
Miano's bond is set at $250,000. His next court date was not available.