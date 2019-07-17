Subscribe for 99¢
Chesterfield man accused of shooting at a car in road rage incident

David Matthew Derigne, 55, of Chesterfield was charged with felony assault and armed criminal action after firing several rounds at a car on Interstate 64 on July 15, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Town and Country Police Department

 Rachel Rice

TOWN AND COUNTRY • A Chesterfield man has been arrested and accused of firing several rounds at a woman's car on Interstate 64 on Monday evening. 

David Matthew Derigne, 55, has been charged with felony assault and armed criminal action through the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office. He posted $75,000 in bail. 

Police responded to a call of shots fired in a road rage incident on I-64 westbound near the Mason Road overpass at about 6:50 p.m. A witness said someone in a pickup truck was firing shots at a passenger car. The suspect vehicle was located and Derigne was taken into custody without incident, officials sad. 

A gun was recovered from the pickup truck. The woman driving the passenger car was not hurt, but her car sustained several bullet holes. 