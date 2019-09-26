CHESTERFIELD — A man from Chesterfield has been sentenced to probation for the harassment of a 15-year-old girl, his lawyer said Thursday.
Anthony Simmons, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 in St. Louis County Circuit Court to a felony charge of harassment, defense lawyer John Schleiffarth said. Charging documents say he "continually communicated with (the teen) about exchanging Juuls for a 'friends with benefits' relationship," causing her to suffer "emotional distress."
Simmons was sentenced to three years in prison, but the execution of that sentence was suspended in favor of five years of probation.
He has also been forbidden from contacting the teen.
Schleiffarth said, "Mr. Simmons always maintained his innocence as to the initial accusations in this case. He is now moving forward with his life. He is a loving father and husband and is glad to put this matter behind him."
Police and prosecutors initially claimed last year that Simmons and the girl had sexual contact.