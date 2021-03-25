 Skip to main content
Chesterfield man charged with possessing child porn
William Murphy

William Murphy, of Chesterfield, was charged Wednesday, March 24, 2021, with possession of child pornography.

CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield man was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography.

Charges say William Murphy, 69, of the 200 block of River Valley Drive, had about 250 images of child pornography, erotica or child nudity on his laptop computer.

According to charges, St. Louis County police seized Murphy's computer in September 2019 with a search warrant after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the use of a search engine to find child pornography online. The tip allowed police to track Murphy's IP address to his home in Chesterfield.

Bail information for Murphy was not available and no attorney was listed for him in online court records. 

