CHESTERFIELD — Eric Hill slipped a bank teller in Chesterfield a note Thursday saying no one would get hurt if she forked over some cash, charges say.
Hill made off with the cash the teller gave him, but it wasn't long before police found nearly all of the money stashed away at his mother's home, according to charges.
Hill, 29, was charged Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery in a bank heist at Montgomery Bank, 13701 Olive Boulevard.
Witnesses told police they saw a man with long dreadlocks in a red shirt enter the bank and approach a teller, charges say. After briefly speaking with a teller, the robber slid her a note demanding money. The teller handed over a stack of bills totaling $12,500, and the robber ran out of the bank.
While searching the area with a photo of a suspect taken from surveillance video, a witness at a nearby 7-Eleven recognized the suspect as Hill, according to charging documents. Police went to Hill's mother's apartment, got permission to search it and found $12,315 hidden outside the apartment and more cash stashed in Hill's personal belongings.
Hill admitted taking the money, slipping the teller the note and was arrested in the apartment, charges said.
Hill, of the 13000 block of Riverway Drive in Chesterfield, is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $20,000 bail.
A jail photo of Hill was not immediately available Saturday.