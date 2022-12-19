Chesterfield man dies 10 months after being robbed at Tower Grove South store

ST. LOUIS — A man died last week of blunt force trauma to the head 10 months after he was attacked in a Tower Grove South store, police said.

Nak Ho Kim, 62, of Chesterfield, was attacked around 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Wutu Fashion, 3507 Bamberger Avenue. He was found on the floor with "traumatic injuries" and was hospitalized in critical and unstable condition, police said at the time.

Kim died on Dec. 12. The following day, the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office ruled Kim's death a homicide.

State business records for Wutu Fashion showed it was registered to Hee Jung Kim, who was listed in an online obituary as Nak Ho Kim's wife.

Police haven't identified any suspects.