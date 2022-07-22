 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield man drowns on Meramec River after kayak capsizes

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Chesterfield drowned Thursday in the Meramec River when his kayak capsized, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey.

Krumrey's kayak capsized about 10:45 a.m. Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County, downstream of the River Round access.

Krumrey was not wearing a life jacket, the patrol said. He went under and never resurfaced, the patrol said.

