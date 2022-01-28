Chesterfield man facing federal, state child sex charges

CHESTERFIELD — A man from Chesterfield is facing state and federal charges of statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl that he picked up in Kansas.

The FBI and Chesterfield rescued the girl, who was wearing a dog collar, from John Kenneth Low's apartment on Wednesday, charging documents say. Low, 38, denied having any sexual contact with the teen, but she told investigators otherwise, an FBI agent's affidavit said.

The two met on the social media app Omegle, which randomly pairs users with the same interests, the affidavit says.

Low and the teen had entered "#runaway" as their common interest, the affidavit says, and the pair later moved to the messaging app Discord.

In Discord messages about Low coming to pick her up from her home, Low asked the teen how she would get out of her house, suggesting she tell her parents that she was staying with a friend and offering to pretend to be that friend's father, the charges say. He also told her to delete all the information off of her cell phone, the affidavit says.

The girl didn't, so after she was reported missing on Monday, police and the FBI were able to find the conversations with Low and track him to his Chesterfield apartment.

The teen's relatives said on social media that she was having a mental health crisis at the time of her disappearance and had been lured away from home.

Low, of the 15400 block of Millrun Court, is facing charges in U.S. District Court in St. Louis of coercion and enticement of a minor, transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and travel with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

