CLAYTON — A Chesterfield man who embezzled from his Clayton employer was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and ordered to repay $227,787.
James Vincent Guccione, 52, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge in September in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.
Guccione was director of finance for a Clayton metals merchant at the time, and used company money from July 25, 2012, to May 12, 2016, to buy computer hardware and software that he used himself, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Albus said in court during the plea hearing. Albus said Guccione also falsified reimbursement requests and directed the money into his personal bank account.