Chesterfield officers honored for rescuing man entangled in wires of burning car

Snell couldn't be reached for comment, but his parents talked to the Post-Dispatch by phone. They said they didn't know about the ceremony and that their son was at work. Snell's father, Robert Snell, said he was grateful for what the officers did.

"The gentlemen of Chesterfield, they're the ones who saved my kid's life," Robert Snell said. "That was a horrific accident."

Robert Snell said he still has many questions about that night and has retained an attorney to try to find answers. His main question, he said, is "Why? Why did they crash?"

A police report said the Mercury was seen speeding and driving recklessly multiple times, and by multiple officers, between 1:15 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that day. Shortly before the crash, an Ellisville officer waiting at a traffic light saw the vehicle race through the Clarkson and Clayton intersection, tires squealing, the report said. The officer tried to catch up to the car but lost it, and eventually the police officer turned off his patrol car's lights and siren and stopped following, but radioed to Chesterfield about what he had seen.