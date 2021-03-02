Chesterfield officers honored for rescuing man entangled in wires of burning car

CHESTERFIELD — Fire began to swallow a Mercury sedan that slammed into a tree along Olive Boulevard. Police officers braving the heat and flames peered into the wreckage to see the driver dead. But his passenger was alive, trapped by wires from the engine compartment.
At the crash site last September, Chesterfield police officers worked quickly and in tandem to free the survivor, Matthew R. Snell. They used a knife to cut the wires, then pulled as hard as they could to drag Snell from the mangled car, moments before it exploded.
The daring rescue was captured on the officers' body cameras.
On Monday night, more than five months after the rescue, the Chesterfield Police Department presented its highest honor, the Distinguished Service Citation for Valor, to three officers: Andrew Mattaline, Devin Kitrel and Ryan Broeker. It's been 30 years since the department gave that award.
Chesterfield police Chief Ray Johnson said the trio's actions saved Snell from certain death Sept. 23.
Snell, 22, of the Creve Coeur area, was critically injured and continues to recover. The driver who died was Nicholas A. Dobbert, 21, of unincorporated St. Louis County.
Johnson gave three other Chesterfield officers a commendation for bravery in helping with the rescue. Those officers are Matthew Niemeier, Zachary "Ty" Seeger and Sgt. Teresa Koebbe. Johnson presented the awards to all six officers at a Chesterfield City Council meeting.
Snell couldn't be reached for comment, but his parents talked to the Post-Dispatch by phone. They said they didn't know about the ceremony and that their son was at work. Snell's father, Robert Snell, said he was grateful for what the officers did.
"The gentlemen of Chesterfield, they're the ones who saved my kid's life," Robert Snell said. "That was a horrific accident."
Robert Snell said he still has many questions about that night and has retained an attorney to try to find answers. His main question, he said, is "Why? Why did they crash?"
A police report said the Mercury was seen speeding and driving recklessly multiple times, and by multiple officers, between 1:15 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that day. Shortly before the crash, an Ellisville officer waiting at a traffic light saw the vehicle race through the Clarkson and Clayton intersection, tires squealing, the report said. The officer tried to catch up to the car but lost it, and eventually the police officer turned off his patrol car's lights and siren and stopped following, but radioed to Chesterfield about what he had seen.
Minutes later, the car hit the tree and was on fire, in the 14300 block of Olive Boulevard near Spyglass Summit Drive.
All six officers honored Monday night had been working the midnight watch that day. They got close to the car and could see a glow of fire underneath it. As they tried to pull Snell from the car, fire engulfed the engine and passenger compartments, Johnson said. Mattaline, Kitrel and Broeker put "themselves in imminent danger as they withstood the flames and began to cut the wires, which held the victim in place," the chief said.
In video from one officer's body camera, Officer Mattaline can be heard shouting, cursing, asking another officer for assistance. "It's (expletive) hot!" Mattaline yelled. Debris was strew all around the officers. They yanked at the wires. "It's wrapped around his leg," one officer warned. Broeker used a fire extinguisher, then helped Mattaline and Kitrel pull Snell out.
"I can assure you," Johnson said, "the Police Academy does not train officers in how to rescue someone from a fully engulfed burning vehicle."