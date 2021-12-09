 Skip to main content
Chesterfield police investigating after man's body found
CHESTERFIELD — Police are investigating after a man's body was found near Clarkson Road and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Thursday. 

The discovery was reported about 4:30 p.m. after a person walking in the area found the body, said Lt. Keith Rider of the Chesterfield Police Department. 

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, Rider said, noting that the man appeared to be in his early 30s. 

Police are working to identify the man so they can notify any relatives. 

