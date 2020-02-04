You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chesterfield salon owner says customer's dog attacked, disfigured her
0 comments

Chesterfield salon owner says customer's dog attacked, disfigured her

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

CHESTERFIELD — The owner of a Chesterfield home salon claims in a lawsuit that a customer's lap dog bit her, permanently scarring her face and mouth.

Cosmetologist Sandra Gray's lawsuit says that she was cleaning the floor after Wendy McBay's appointment on June 25 when McBay's Lhasa Apso, which had been in McBay's lap, lunged and bit Gray.

Gray's face and mouth are permanently damaged and scarred, the suit alleges. The suit also says that McBay's dog has bitten others, citing records from an Ellisville animal clinic.

The suit was filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Jan. 3 against Wendy and Dion McBay. 

Carl Kraft, a lawyer for the McBays' insurance company, sought Monday to have the case moved to federal court. Kraft referred a reporter's questions to a company spokesman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gray's lawyers also did not immediately respond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports