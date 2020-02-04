Chesterfield salon owner says customer's dog attacked, disfigured her

CHESTERFIELD — The owner of a Chesterfield home salon claims in a lawsuit that a customer's lap dog bit her, permanently scarring her face and mouth.

Cosmetologist Sandra Gray's lawsuit says that she was cleaning the floor after Wendy McBay's appointment on June 25 when McBay's Lhasa Apso, which had been in McBay's lap, lunged and bit Gray.

Gray's face and mouth are permanently damaged and scarred, the suit alleges. The suit also says that McBay's dog has bitten others, citing records from an Ellisville animal clinic.

The suit was filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Jan. 3 against Wendy and Dion McBay.

Carl Kraft, a lawyer for the McBays' insurance company, sought Monday to have the case moved to federal court. Kraft referred a reporter's questions to a company spokesman, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gray's lawyers also did not immediately respond.