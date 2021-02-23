Chesterfield sex offender admits paying high school girl $200 for sex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A registered sex offender from Chesterfield pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis to a charge of sex trafficking of a minor and admitted paying a high school girl $200 for sex in 2019.

Jeremy David Rogers, 45, admitted that he originally contacted the teen on Snapchat using the alias "John Smith." He also knew that she was 17, telling her, "That's close enough," his plea agreement says.

Though the age of consent in Missouri is 17, the federal crime of sex trafficking of a child defines a child as someone under 18.

The teen declined Rogers' request for nude pictures. He then offered her $200 for sex. He asked if she needed a "sugar daddy" and claimed she could make $800 a week, even offering to provide "references," the plea says.

In July 2019, they arranged a meeting. She sneaked out of her parents house at 1 a.m., and he took her to his Chesterfield apartment and paid her $200 after they engaged in sex acts, his plea says.

Rogers was arrested after police took over the teen's account and arranged another meeting.