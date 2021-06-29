Chesterfield sex offender gets 10 years for sex trafficking of teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A registered sex offender from Chesterfield who paid a high school student $200 for sex in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

Jeremy D. Rogers, 45, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February to one felony charge of sex trafficking of a minor.

Rogers originally contacted the 17-year-old girl on Snapchat using an alias. He requested nude pictures and she declined, but he persuaded her to come to his apartment in July 2019. He paid her $200 after they engaged in sex acts, his plea says.

In a statement to the judge, the girl said the experience was "not what I thought I had agreed to," expecting instead "easy money for just spending time with somebody."

The overwhelming "guilt, shame and embarrassment" caused her to delete all her correspondence with Rogers, she wrote, but when he tried to contact her again, her mother saw the message.

Rogers was arrested after police took over the teen's phone and arranged another meeting.

She wrote that she has suffered anxiety and great emotional distress, and said, "knowing that this man will not be able to do this to anybody else will greatly help to give me peace of mind."