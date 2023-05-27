Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Sai Varshith Kandula revved the gas and slammed a U-Haul box truck into a barrier that protects the White House. He backed up, lurched forward, and slammed the barrier again, police said.

After failing twice to break through and enter the White House grounds, he got out of the truck, which by then was smoking and leaking fluid. A nearby officer said he pulled a red and white swastika flag from his backpack before being arrested by U.S. Park police. The truck had stopped about 800 feet from the White House.

Kandula, a 19-year-old immigrant, told investigators he intended to “seize power and be put in charge of the nation,” even if it meant killing the president, according to court records.

Monday's attempted attack by Kandula, who said he admired Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology, is the latest example of a non-white person in America expressing and acting upon white nationalist views. The details of this incident were so surprising, it piqued the interest of online conspiracy theorists, who asserted the incident was fake.

Kandula was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on President Joe Biden. But federal prosecutors filed only one charge: destruction of U.S. property in excess of $1,000. Authorities declined to comment on the charge other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the Chesterfield teenager and graduate of Marquette High School outlined his plans in an interview with authorities. He told investigators he admires Hitler and the Nazis’ “authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one-world order,” according to court documents.

A photo of the swastika flag laid flat on the ground circulated widely online after the crash. The response in some corners of the internet was swift: Conspiracists claimed the entire incident — or, at the very least, the flag — was staged by either federal law enforcement or the political left to influence the masses.

But Wendy Via, co-founder and CEO of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, said that while white supremacy ideology remains most common among white people, non-white people can identify with that method of thinking, too.

“In this case, this young man thought he was willing to commit violence to take over the country, in that his idea for running the country mirrored Hitler’s,” Via said. “When you think of it like that, it’s not the color of your skin. It’s how you think.”

Racist ideologies

At the root of the conspiracy posts is a central question asked by many after the attempted attack: How can a person who is not white espouse racist ideologies that are inherently biased against their own identities?

Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow with the Anti-Defamation League, which studies hate organizations, noted that “the far right is a lot more than white supremacists,” and that non-white people can also identify with extremist views centered on anti-immigration, anti-Muslim and anti-public lands sentiments.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, a Hispanic man who espoused similar views as Kandula, is accused of killing eight people and injuring several others earlier this month in a mall just outside of Dallas before being killed by police.

Garcia had Nazi tattoos, and police said he wore a patch on his chest that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad."

And a 2022 University of Chicago study found that nearly 7% of the more than 1,000 rioters charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are not white.

The leader of the Proud Boys, a group at the center of the U.S. Capitol insurrection and described by the ADL as "a far-right extremist group with a violent agenda," is Enrique Tarrio, a Cuban American who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack.

But Pitcavage said in Kandula’s case, it’s not clear whether the teen truly subscribes to these ideologies or if this incident was solely an outcome of an untreated mental illness. Kandula does not have a criminal history and did not have explosives or weapons in the truck.

One notable source of identifying political ideology, especially for extremists like Garcia, is missing for Kandula: Outside of a sparse LinkedIn page, he does not have any obvious online presence.

“Usually we can find (suspects), even if it's not under their name," said Via, whose organization looked in "every dark place" on the internet searching for information about Kandula. "All the usual ways that we get information are seemingly not available. … Sometimes, tragically, it’s just baffling, because you want to assign logic to these situations."

Chesterfield

Kandula’s family lives in a new subdivision near Wild Horse Creek Road in Chesterfield, in a two-story brick home overlooking a private lake and a playground. They declined to comment about Kandula when a reporter knocked on their front door Tuesday, and they did not come to the door later in the week.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia confirmed the teenager is in the country on a green card, which grants foreign citizens permission to reside and be employed in the U.S.

Chesterfield, a suburb of about 50,000 residents incorporated in 1988, is largely white, but it’s also home to a substantial Asian population. The city’s diversification has followed trends seen in suburbs nationwide as white people — and, more broadly, people with money — have left urban areas in droves, said Washington University professor and chair of sociology David Cunningham.

“I think St. Louis reflects a trend that we've seen in a lot of places nationally, but it might be more exaggerated here. We've seen rapid growth of suburban and exurban communities driven in part by white flight, but then also the rapid diversification of those same places,” he said.

He said some of those suburban destinations are tripling or quadrupling their populations over the course of just a few decades.

“These are communities that have changed in multiple ways in a relatively short period of time,” he said. “A lot of social scientists think about how ethnic groups compete for limited power and resources.”

Because of these complicated political and social environments, Cunningham said cases like Kandula often feel contradictory because their ideology seems to conflict with their social and racial identity.

“We can see these strange intersections, as we see here, where someone who one might not imagine would be attached to an idea about white supremacy, but (who) is in an environment where white belonging has organized the growth of these communities.”

Kandula remains jailed in Washington, D.C., without bond. His next hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon.