Chief trial assistant in St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office announces resignation

ST. LOUIS — Rachel Smith, the chief trial assistant for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, announced her resignation Tuesday.

Smith, who has been a prosecutor with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office since 2001, took over as chief trial assistant last February. Her last day on the job will be Feb. 14, according to Gardner's spokeswoman.

It was not immediately clear what Smith's future plans are.

Gardner lauded Smith's "extensive expertise" in a note to staff on Tuesday.

Smith "has been a valuable asset in our efforts in the CAO," Gardner said.

Smith is the fourth prosecutor to fill the role of chief trial assistant since Gardner took office in January 2017. The others were Annette Llewellyn, who became a judge; Robert Dierker, who left to work for the City Counselor's Office; and Travis Partney, who took a job as first assistant in the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.