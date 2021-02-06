Child, 2, shoots self after finding firearm in Spanish Lake home

SPANISH LAKE — A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday evening when he found a firearm in a bedroom and the weapon accidentally discharged, St. Louis County police said.

The child was taken to a hospital by a family member, police said.

The boy suffered a wound to his hand and the injury was not considered life-threatening.

"Police believe the child accidentally discharged the weapon," county police spokeswoman Vera S. Clay said.

The investigation is being led by the department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The incident took place at a home in the 12000 block of Garden Lane in Spanish Lake.

