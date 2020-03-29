Child, 4, shot in Ferguson home

Updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the gender of the child.
FERGUSON — A 4-year-old girl was shot and injured at a home on Sunday, police said.
Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of La Motte Lane just after noon and found the injured child "conscious and alert," a statement from the police department said. The girl was transported to an area hospital.
Several people, both adults and children, were in the home when the 4-year-old girl was hit with gunfire. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, but said it's possible it was an accident.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020
Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020.
Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019.
Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.
Ean McMiller, 16, was found bleeding on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Police said Ean was rushed to a h…
A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.
Nakyah Durham, 12, was accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, 15.
The three boys are about 14, 15, and 16 years old, police said. Police said the three were shot in the "lower body," and the wounds were not l…
A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle, striking a teenage passenger. A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car …
Malachi Jeffries, a 15-year-old boy from Hazelwood who was shot by an older teen loading and unloading a gun, police said. The boy with the gu…
A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove near Euclid a…
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old shot two teens, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. The victims' injuries are…
A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
A man was charged after he injured a woman he was in a relationship with, and shot and killed Ruthondrea Chamberlain, the woman's 17-year-old …
A 10-year-old found a gun on the ground in the 2800 block of Gamble Street, and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
The teenager was hanging out with friends near the Boathouse in the park when he accidentally shot himself, police said.
A man was charged after he allegedly shot into a vehicle where the child, 9, and his father, 31, were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Str…
Timothy Lucas was shot in the chest at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road about 6:15 p.m.
The girl was in stable condition after being shot in the back while inside a car around 6 p.m., near Natural Bridge Boulevard and Goodfellow A…
Mason “May May” Rodgers, 18 months, was shot in the shoulder in the 10100 block of Duke Drive when someone fired into the home.
Police said the girl suffered a self-inflicted injury in the 1600 block of Pine Street.
