Child, 8, accidentally shoots self in the finger in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old shot themselves in the finger Sunday evening, police said.
The incident occurred in the 4200 block of C.D. Banks Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Police responded to the scene after 6 p.m.
The child was transported to an area hospital.
Police did not specify the gender of the child.
From staff reports
