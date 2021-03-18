 Skip to main content
Child abuse charge added against St. Louis County man accused of killing disabled son
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County grand jury has added a charge of fatal child abuse in the murder case against Dawan Ferguson, accused of killing his disabled 9-year-old son in 2003.

St. Louis County grand jurors Wednesday indicted Dawan Ferguson, 48, on first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the disappearance and presumed death of Christian Ferguson.

Prosecutors charged Dawan Ferguson with murder in October 2019 saying he had full custody of the boy and failed to provide him with proper medication and nutrition from Jan. 16, 2001, through June 18, 2003. On June 11, he left his home in Pine Lawn with Christian, and Christian was never seen again.

Disabled boy went missing 16 years ago, now father is charged with his murder

Sixteen years after disabled 9-year-old Christian Ferguson disappeared, prosecutors in St. Louis County have charged his father in the child’s presumed death. Dawan Ferguson, 46, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was later charged with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation. Charges say he abused two children at various times from 2000 to 2013

Christian had a rare disorder that prevented his body from processing protein. He couldn’t walk or talk. He would have died within 48 hours without proper medication, court documents said.

If Ferguson's case goes to trial before a jury, the child abuse charge enables jurors to consider finding him guilty of an alternative to first-degree murder.

"The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been looking into this case since 2003, and they have never had the evidence to prove it, because Dawan is innocent," said Ferguson's attorney, Megan Beesley. "They dismissed the first indictment and now the second indictment alleges a charge in the alternative to murder because they know they have problems with their case. We look forward to trial."

Ferguson also faces charges with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation for allegedly sexually abusing two children at different times between 2000 and 2013.

