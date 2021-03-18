Child abuse charge added against St. Louis County man accused of killing disabled son

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County grand jury has added a charge of fatal child abuse in the murder case against Dawan Ferguson, accused of killing his disabled 9-year-old son in 2003.

St. Louis County grand jurors Wednesday indicted Dawan Ferguson, 48, on first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the disappearance and presumed death of Christian Ferguson.

Prosecutors charged Dawan Ferguson with murder in October 2019 saying he had full custody of the boy and failed to provide him with proper medication and nutrition from Jan. 16, 2001, through June 18, 2003. On June 11, he left his home in Pine Lawn with Christian, and Christian was never seen again.

Christian had a rare disorder that prevented his body from processing protein. He couldn’t walk or talk. He would have died within 48 hours without proper medication, court documents said.

If Ferguson's case goes to trial before a jury, the child abuse charge enables jurors to consider finding him guilty of an alternative to first-degree murder.