Child abuse charges filed against man, woman in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man and woman from Winfield have been charged with abusing a child in Lincoln County.

Hattie Rose Bird Lester, 23, is charged with felony child abuse and child endangerment. Derek Arthur Neth, 39, is charged with felony child abuse.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to Facebook that Neth between July 31 and Aug. 4 burned the feet of a boy younger than 12 with a cigarette and threw him on the boy's bed.

Authorities say Neth and Lester are both addicted to drugs and that Lester waited three days before taking the boy to a hospital for treatment. The boy also had bruises to his right forearm and scrapes on his lower lip, court documents say. Lester told doctors the boy had fallen down the stairs.

Authorities did not divulge the relationship of the boy, man and woman to one another but charges say the boy told authorities he lived with the suspects. According to court documents, the boy's hair follicles tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

When Lester later turned herself in to the sheriff's office, she collapsed from an overdose and was revived using Narcan, authorities said.

Lester was being held without bail. Neth, who denied abusing the boy, was held on a $100,000 cash-only bail.