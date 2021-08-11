Child and woman found shot dead inside north St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were found shot dead inside an apartment in the Fairground neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. A woman who is the mother of the approximately 27-year-old victim and grandmother of the 9-year-old victim had been trying to reach the two all day, Hayden said, and found the bodies after going to the apartment to check on them.

They were found dead in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street, on the north edge of the city.

"We're very early in this investigation, so obviously we're calling on the community to assist us with this," Hayden said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "Right now, we're just trying to console a mom."

The incident marks the latest of more than 60 shootings that have left a child injured or killed so far this year in the St. Louis area.

On Monday, two children ages 9 and 4 were shot in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue in south St. Louis. A man was also shot.

