Child and woman found shot dead inside north St. Louis apartment
alert top story

Child and woman found shot dead inside north St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were found shot dead inside an apartment in the Fairground neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. A woman who is the mother of the approximately 27-year-old victim and grandmother of the 9-year-old victim had been trying to reach the two all day, Hayden said, and found the bodies after going to the apartment to check on them.

They were found dead in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street, on the north edge of the city. 

"We're very early in this investigation, so obviously we're calling on the community to assist us with this," Hayden said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "Right now, we're just trying to console a mom."

The incident marks the latest of more than 60 shootings that have left a child injured or killed so far this year in the St. Louis area. 

On Monday, two children ages 9 and 4 were shot in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue in south St. Louis. A man was also shot.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Tags

Trending stories