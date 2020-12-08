 Skip to main content
Child critically hurt in St. Louis highway wreck dies of injuries
ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy who was one of three young children critically injured in a highway accident last week has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Elijah Alexander, of the 800 block of East Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville, died after he was taken to a hospital late Friday in critical and unstable condition. 

Elijah was a passenger in a Pontiac G6 sedan that was traveling east on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) Friday when the driver attempted to switch lanes at the same time another vehicle also moved into the lane, police said.

The 30-year-old driver overcorrected and the Pontiac struck a guard rail and became engulfed in flames. The driver and the passengers — Elijah along with a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — were pulled from the car, police said. It wasn't clear if other motorists came to their aid or if emergency personnel extracted the four.

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not released the names of the others who were in the Pontiac.

