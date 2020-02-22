You are the owner of this article.
Child dead, another critically wounded in triple shooting in St. Louis
Updated at 3:40 p.m. with details from St. Louis Children's Hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was killed and another critically wounded in a triple shooting here Saturday afternoon that also wounded a woman. 

A private vehicle brought all three victims to a St. Louis hospital about 2 p.m., St. Louis Police said. 

The shooting was reported to have occurred at Euclid and Highland avenues in north St. Louis, according to a preliminary police report. Police said investigators had yet to confirm the time and location of the shooting and did not have more information for release. 

At about 3 p.m. a silver Nissan Rogue was parked at the entrance to the emergency room at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The SUV's back window was shattered. Police tape wrapped around the car. And officers were speaking to adults who were crying and hugging.

At least one bullet hole was in the passenger side of the car. 

A tow truck pulled it away at around 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…

