Child dead, another critically wounded in triple shooting in St. Louis

Updated at 3:40 p.m. with details from St. Louis Children's Hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was killed and another critically wounded in a triple shooting here Saturday afternoon that also wounded a woman.

A private vehicle brought all three victims to a St. Louis hospital about 2 p.m., St. Louis Police said.

The shooting was reported to have occurred at Euclid and Highland avenues in north St. Louis, according to a preliminary police report. Police said investigators had yet to confirm the time and location of the shooting and did not have more information for release.

At about 3 p.m. a silver Nissan Rogue was parked at the entrance to the emergency room at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The SUV's back window was shattered. Police tape wrapped around the car. And officers were speaking to adults who were crying and hugging.

At least one bullet hole was in the passenger side of the car.

A tow truck pulled it away at around 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.