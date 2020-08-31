Child dies after hit-and-run in Godfrey, police looking for suspect

GODFREY — A 3-year-old child died Monday after being hit by a truck in Godfrey, police said. The driver of the truck pulled over briefly before leaving the scene, police said.

Police responded about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash at Pine Grove Lane and West Delmar Avenue, said Capt. Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Police are searching for the driver of the truck, which they say is a silver or gray GMC Sierra, sometime between a 2007 and 2013 model. The truck has front-end damage, police say.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 618-692-4433 or call the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.