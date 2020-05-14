Child fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A child younger than 5 is dead after being shot in the Fairground neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
The child was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
