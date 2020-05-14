You are the owner of this article.
Child fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood
Child fatally shot in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A child younger than 5 is dead after being shot in the Fairground neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental. 

The child was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.  

