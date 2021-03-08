Child homicide victims in St. Louis in 2021

ST. LOUIS — Several children have become homicide victims in the city of St. Louis in 2021. The victims are 17 years old or younger.
Here is a list of those victims and links to the Post-Dispatch articles about their deaths:
• Caion Greene, 9, who was shot to death when gunmen opened fire on his family's vehicle in the LaSalle Park neighborhood on March 7.
• Dmyah Fleming, 7, who was slain in a double shooting, along with her father, in the Central West End on Jan. 24.
• Teshawn Ford, 15, who was shot to death when he met to exchange guns on a convenience store parking lot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Feb. 13.
• Journee Hemphill, 8, and her 1-year-old sister, Jakari Hemphill, who were fatally shot, along with their mom, in their Dutchtown home Feb. 4.
• Christa Medcalf, 17, who died in a fiery crash after the vehicle's driver was shot several times near Fairground Park on Feb. 20.
• Paris Lee Jr. 17, who was fatally shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Jan. 15.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.