 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child homicide victims in St. Louis in 2021
0 comments

Child homicide victims in St. Louis in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Several children have become homicide victims in the city of St. Louis in 2021. The victims are 17 years old or younger.

Here is a list of those victims and links to the Post-Dispatch articles about their deaths:

• Caion Greene, 9, who was shot to death when gunmen opened fire on his family's vehicle in the LaSalle Park neighborhood on March 7.

• Dmyah Fleming, 7, who was slain in a double shooting, along with her father, in the Central West End on Jan. 24.

• Teshawn Ford, 15, who was shot to death when he met to exchange guns on a convenience store parking lot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Feb. 13.

• Journee Hemphill, 8, and her 1-year-old sister, Jakari Hemphill, who were fatally shot, along with their mom, in their Dutchtown home Feb. 4.

• Christa Medcalf, 17, who died in a fiery crash after the vehicle's driver was shot several times near Fairground Park on Feb. 20.

• Paris Lee Jr. 17, who was fatally shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Jan. 15.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Only 12% of Americans plan to travel during spring break

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports