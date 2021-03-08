Child homicide victims in St. Louis in 2021

ST. LOUIS — Several children have become homicide victims in the city of St. Louis in 2021. The victims are 17 years old or younger.

Here is a list of those victims and links to the Post-Dispatch articles about their deaths:

• Caion Greene, 9, who was shot to death when gunmen opened fire on his family's vehicle in the LaSalle Park neighborhood on March 7.

• Dmyah Fleming, 7, who was slain in a double shooting, along with her father, in the Central West End on Jan. 24.

• Teshawn Ford, 15, who was shot to death when he met to exchange guns on a convenience store parking lot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Feb. 13.