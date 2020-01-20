Child hurt when St. Louis gunman fires into vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A child was hurt Monday when a gunman fired into a vehicle carrying the boy, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to a call for a shooting just after 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Chippewa Street and found the boy suffering from injuries to his head.

He had been sitting inside the vehicle when shots were fired into it, though police do not believe he was hit by gunfire. Police believe the shooting actually took place in the 3900 block of Ray Avenue.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not give the boy's age.