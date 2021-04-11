Child injured when shot by another child in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday night, according to police.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot while playing with two other children, according to a police report.

Officers provided first aid, and the child was brought to an area hospital and listed in critical/stable condition. Child abuse detectives are investigating.

