Child injured when shot by another child in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday night, according to police.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot while playing with two other children, according to a police report.

Officers provided first aid, and the child was brought to an area hospital and listed in critical/stable condition. Child abuse detectives are investigating.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

