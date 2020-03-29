Child, 4, shot in Ferguson home
Updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the gender of the child.

FERGUSON — A 4-year-old girl was shot and injured at a home on Sunday, police said. 

Ferguson police responded to the 200 block of La Motte Lane just after noon and found the injured child "conscious and alert," a statement from the police department said. The girl was transported to an area hospital.

Several people, both adults and children, were in the home when the 4-year-old girl was hit with gunfire. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, but said it's possible it was an accident.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2020. 

Read previous coverage of children killed in the area in 2019

Children in St. Louis City city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of FBI homicide data.

Online

March 18: 14-year-old injured

A 14-year-old boy and an older friend were shot in the legs and critically injured while trying to run from robbers on Cherokee Street, police said.

