Child shot in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A child was shot early Saturday afternoon while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.
The child suffered a graze wound and was taken to a hospital shortly after 1 p.m. Police did not provide information on the child's age or the shooter.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
