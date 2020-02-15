You are the owner of this article.
Child shot in Gravois Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A child was shot early Saturday afternoon while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.

The child suffered a graze wound and was taken to a hospital shortly after 1 p.m. Police did not provide information on the child's age or the shooter.

