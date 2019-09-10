ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old child was shot Tuesday night in the 4200 block of Nebraska Avenue, police said.
Police believe the shooting was accidental and said the child's injuries were not life-threatening.
Jacinta Bradshaw, who lives several doors from the site of the shooting, said she saw an emergency medical technician carry the child from the home. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.
The house near where the shooting is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, just streets over from Dutchtown, and residents in the area say the street is normally pretty quiet.
