Child shot in the hip in south St. Louis, third child wounded that day

A child was shot in the 3200 block of Itaska Street on Thursday night, the third juvenile shot in St. Louis that day.

City police said the boy was shot in the hip sometime before 7:30 p.m. in south St. Louis in the Dutchtown neighborhood. He was conscious when he was transported to a hospital.

An earlier shooting, around 4:15 p.m., happened in the 4000 block of Ohio, also in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. In that incident, a 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet, and a 7-year-old boy was shot in his side, police said.

Both were in stable condition, police said.

This is breaking news, and will be updated when more information is available.

