Child, teen among 13 shooting victims in St. Louis on Father's Day
Child, teen among 13 shooting victims in St. Louis on Father's Day

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old was shot in the finger Sunday evening after accidentally firing a gun, and a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet nearly four hours later in a separate shooting, police said.

The child and teen were among at least 13 shooting victims in St. Louis on Father's Day. One man was killed, and at least one other was critically hurt.

The 8-year-old child was shot about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of C.D. Banks Avenue in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood. The child was taken to a hospital but police did not release the child's medical condition. Police also did not say if the child is a boy or girl.

The 14-year-old girl was grazed after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 14th Street.

The other shootings, from just after 5 p.m. to about midnight Sunday, include a man shot in the arm in the 900 block of South Vandeventer Avenue; two men shot near Linton Avenue and Emily Street; and a man shot in the 4600 block of North 20th Street.

Other shooting victims included a man shot in the 1400 block of North Ninth Street; a person shot in the face in the 4100 block of Germania Street; three people shot in the 2800 block of Victor Street; and a man shot and critically injured in the 4000 block of C.D. Banks, two blocks from where the child had been shot six hours earlier.

The one homicide victim of the day Sunday was a man found lying on the ground in the 4200 block of Ellenwood Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood. The man's name has not been released.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

