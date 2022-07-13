Children left alone for hours with dead mother after she overdosed in St. Charles

ST. CHALRES — Three young children were left alone for hours with their dead mother in a St. Charles apartment after she overdosed last month on fentanyl. The children's screams eventually alerted a neighbor.

The details of the woman's death June 21 were released Wednesday by federal authorities who charged a St. Louis County man with supplying the fentanyl.

Valentino Terez Carpenter, 37, of Maryland Heights, is charged in federal court with distribution of a controlled substance. Court documents allege Carpenter sold two capsules containing fentanyl to the woman at her home on Lindenwood Avenue in St. Charles, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Missouri.

Authorities have not released the name of the St. Charles woman.

Her three children were 2 years old, 4 years old and 2 months old. The children are now safe and being cared for by relatives, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said in a news release. Federal officials also said investigators believe Carpenter knew the woman’s children were in the apartment when he sold her the drugs.

Police arrested Carpenter at his home and prosecutors filed charges Friday. His mugshot was not available.

Authorities allege that Carpenter sold her the drugs early on the morning of June 21 for $10. At about 7:40 p.m. that night, a neighbor heard screams of the woman's children. The neighbor went into the apartment and found her dead on the couch. The children were behind a baby gate in a bedroom, officials said. They may have been left in the apartment for 20 hours after her death.