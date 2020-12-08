 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children of slain Kirkwood woman allege dangerous conditions at apartment complex
0 comments

Children of slain Kirkwood woman allege dangerous conditions at apartment complex

{{featured_button_text}}

KIRKWOOD  The five grown children of a 64-year-old woman slain in Kirkwood two years ago are seeking $1 million in a lawsuit alleging the apartment complex where she lived was an unsafe haven for crime.

Read: lawsuit against Stonecrest apartments in Kirkwood

Sunni Joe, Mavis, Joy, Jamie Lee, Umar Lee and Jill Rios filed a wrongful death suit Dec. 2 against Paradigm III Inc. and Meacham Park Partners LP, which own and run the Stonecrest apartment complex near Interstate 44 in Kirkwood’s Meacham Park neighborhood.

Karen Arnold

Karen Arnold in a family photo.

The plaintiffs' mother, Karen Arnold, was found shot to death in the front room of her apartment on Dec. 5, 2018. The lawsuit says she was killed by one or more unknown intruders. Kirkwood police could not be reached Tuesday for an update in the investigation.

The lawsuit claims the apartment complex should have done more to protect its tenants after a series of crimes at Stonecrest stretching back several years.

Lawyers for the apartment complex could not be reached Tuesday.

Karen Arnold

Karen Arnold with her granddaughter. Photo courtesy of Umar Lee.
2018 St. Louis area homicide map
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports