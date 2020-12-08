Children of slain Kirkwood woman allege dangerous conditions at apartment complex

KIRKWOOD — The five grown children of a 64-year-old woman slain in Kirkwood two years ago are seeking $1 million in a lawsuit alleging the apartment complex where she lived was an unsafe haven for crime.

Sunni Joe, Mavis, Joy, Jamie Lee, Umar Lee and Jill Rios filed a wrongful death suit Dec. 2 against Paradigm III Inc. and Meacham Park Partners LP, which own and run the Stonecrest apartment complex near Interstate 44 in Kirkwood’s Meacham Park neighborhood.

The plaintiffs' mother, Karen Arnold, was found shot to death in the front room of her apartment on Dec. 5, 2018. The lawsuit says she was killed by one or more unknown intruders. Kirkwood police could not be reached Tuesday for an update in the investigation.

The lawsuit claims the apartment complex should have done more to protect its tenants after a series of crimes at Stonecrest stretching back several years.

Lawyers for the apartment complex could not be reached Tuesday.

