Children's counselor from Jefferson County admits child porn charge

ST. LOUIS — A former children's counselor from Jefferson County pleaded guilty in federal court here Thursday to a federal child pornography charge.

Michael A. Kreitler, 55, admitted corresponding online with an undercover police officer in early 2020, and sending that officer links to folders containing child porn. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said the links contained a total of 485 images containing child porn and 221 videos, and that Kreitler discussed meeting with the undercover officer and a fictitious 14-year-old boy to engage in sex acts, she said. Kreitler was arrested in March of 2020 at a St. Louis County hotel where they had arranged to meet, she said. Kreitler had a 9mm pistol tucked in his waistband, and more child porn on his laptop.

Kreitler told investigators that he viewed child porn to see what had "happened" to some of his patients, she said.

Asked by U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey if everything Anderson said was true, Kreitler replied, "As far as I can recall, yes sir."