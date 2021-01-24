Chilly and cloudy in St. Louis; rain expected Monday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans should expect a cloudy and chilly Sunday that includes a 90% chance of rain in the evening, the National Weather Service says.

Rain is expected across the St. Louis region most of Monday with temperatures in the mid-40s, the weather service says. A mix of rain and snow is expected late Sunday in northeastern Missouri and western Illinois with up to 3 inches of snow possible there.

Tuesday in St. Louis is supposed to be dry but mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees but Wednesday offers the week's best chance, albeit only 20%, of rain and snow. The sun is expected to poke through the clouds by Thursday but with highs only in the mid-30s.

Previous story:

ST. LOUIS — Sleet and freezing rain could affect some portions of the metro area late Saturday night into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says.

Minor snow and ice could accumulate, especially in Southwest Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The sleet and freezing rain should turn to rain by late Sunday morning. Snow and freezing rain could return by Sunday night into Monday.

